AC/DC Tribute: Shoot to Thrill at Dr Pepper Park

Gates Open at 6:00pm

Shuttle service begins from the Carilion Riverwalk Parking Garage at 5:45pm.

The Bank of Botetourt box office opens onsite at 6:00pm.

Will call is located where tickets are sold at the entrance.

Opening band plays from 6:15pm-7:30pm

Tribute Act plays around 7:45pm-9:45pm

Kids 12 and under are FREE in general admission areas only and do not require a ticket.

We accept cash or credit cards.

Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.

Food will be available from local food vendors.

Beverages for the concert will include Pepsi products, beer and wine from Blue Ridge Beverage.

Please check out the Buffalo Hemp Company's Smoke Zone, our new designated smoking area sponsor. Be sure to visit them in Roanoke, Floyd and Blacksburg!

PARKING: Please park at the Carilion Riverwalk Garage (beside Honeytree) and ride the FREE shuttle provided by Downtown Roanoke Inc. It is a very short ride that delivers you right to the front gate! You will see directional signage on South Jefferson when you get close.

SEATING: Bring your own or rent one of our chairs at the event. Chairs can be rented at the Beer ID tent.

Shoot To Thrill: All-Female Tribute to AC/DC

Shoot To Thrill includes Kara (vocals), Susan (guitar), Jai (bass), Wendy (guitar) and Kate (drums). Not only are the girls professional musicians with impeccable skills, they are also quite easy on the eyes and full of energy for an entertaining stage show!

The girls decided on AC/DC in particular, because the band's songs are a marriage of compelling music and creative story-telling. The guitar work is intricate yet not overplayed, while the rhythms are driving and dynamic. The silence is as important as the noise, and the lyrics are relatable and captivating. You just HAVE to sing along....or air-guitar….or BOTH!

The girls decided to do a full tribute rather than a cover band, because a tribute is much more challenging. You play many songs by the same artist and really reach inside that artist copying not only their playing style but also their signature stage moves. It's really quite an art and very rewarding when you make it all come together.

Shoot To Thrill is based out of Raleigh, NC, and tours all along the East Coast. The girls look forward to meeting you and rocking you into an unbelievable frenzy of good times!

