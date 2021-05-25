Accepting Applications- 2022 HIGHER Ground Women’s Leadership Development Program

The HIGHER Ground Women’s Leadership Development Program is a five-month leadership development experience for current and emerging women leaders who are committed to investing in themselves and their organizations. The program is designed to benefit women at all career levels in public, private, nonprofit, and entrepreneurial positions. Training opportunities promote personal and professional growth through leadership development, education, coaching, and networking. By engaging in intellectual and experiential workshops, participants learn key principles aimed at enhancing their leadership styles to help them successfully leverage opportunities for advancement. To apply, visit gehli.vcu.edu. Applications are due November 15, 2021.