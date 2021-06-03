Accepting Applications- 2022 Minority Political Leadership Institute (MPLI)

The Minority Political Leadership Institute (MPLI) is a collaborative initiative of The Grace E. Harris Leadership Institute at Virginia Commonwealth University and the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus. MPLI is an intensive eight-month experience designed to promote leadership development for individuals interested in issues important to minority communities including: community economics, political climate, civic engagement, and equity. MPLI offers insights regarding leadership legacy and culture, personal leadership, policy and legislative processes, responsible stewardship, public service, and integrity for future leaders. Each program year, participants engage and interact with communities across Virginia and learn about unique strengths and issues facing different regions of the Commonwealth. The 2022 program locations include: Richmond, Farmville, Lynchburg, Norfolk, and Washington, D.C. To apply, visit gehli.vcu.edu. Application packets are due January 15, 2022.