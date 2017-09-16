Acclaimed Dave Matthews Tribute Band Crowded Streets To Headline Wilderness Adventure Festival

Music lovers will be taking a rockin’ adventure as Crowded Streets, the most authentic and highly respected Dave Matthews tribute band, headlines the Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing Festival in New Castle, VA on Saturday, September 16.

The Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing Festival, otherwise known as “WA Fest,” is a three-day event that combines some of the best music in the Virginia area with outdoor activities including pond canoeing, volleyball, horseshoes, hiking, corn hole and more, with proceeds from each ticket sale going to the Adventure Camp Fund to help children afford life-changing adventures in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

As the festival’s headliners, Crowded Streets will perform all of the hits from the Dave Matthews Band including “Ants Marching”, “Stay (Wasting Time)”, and “What Would You Say”, as well as a few “gems” for those die-hard fans.

Crowded Streets has quickly become the leading DMB tribute band in the industry today thanks to their unprecedented talent and unique ability to genuinely bring the music of DMB to the fans with the same passion and drive that made DMB such a powerhouse band in the first place.

Front man Gabe Matthews’ stage presence is undeniable. His ability to emulate both the vocals, and the showmanship of Dave Matthews is uncanny, and strengthened by his bands’ unparalleled talent, and stage appeal. Together, Crowded Streets comprises a tight-knit group of professional musicians who, driven by the passion to recreate the sounds of the Dave Matthews Band in their purest form, have become the most highly acclaimed tribute band today.

For more information about Crowded Streets, visit http://www.crowdedstreetsband.com and https://www.facebook.com/crowdedstreets/

For more information about the Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing Festival and/or to purchase tickets, visit http://www.wilderness-adventure.com/wa-fest/.