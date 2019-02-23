Acoustic Endeavors Bluegrass Concert

Join Buchanan as we welcome Acoustic Endeavors to the stage of the historic Buchanan Theatre on Saturday, February 23 beginning 7:30pm. Two things have remained constant about the Buchanan Art Series since its founding in 1995, the support of Bank of Botetourt, and an annual performance featuring one of the region’s favorite Bluegrass bands, Acoustic Endeavors.

Discover firsthand why fans follow Acoustic Endeavors wherever they play. Known for their original Bluegrass music, the band has been delighting crowds since 1992 throughout Tennessee and Virginia.

Acoustic Endeavors covers a wide range of genres embracing contemporary bluegrass and a variety of folk and Americana sounds. Band founder Warren Amberson said “We create, love and play original music! Bluegrass, Folk, Americana and Acoustic Music is our passion. Come on in and enjoy our Acoustic Endeavor.”

Acoustic Endeavors Concerts routinely feature the songwriting talents of co-founders Warren Amberson and Kelly Green with titles such as Flowers for Emily, Highway Blues and All Those Pennies. Fans enjoy the band’s personalized style of performance and heartfelt original bluegrass music performed by band members Warren Amberson, Kelly Green, Dewey Peters and Greg Honeycutt. Current albums include; Coming of Age Again, Sneak Preview, On A Farm and Ole 22 ½.