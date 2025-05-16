Acylic Pour Paint & Sip

× Expand Let’s Party Creatively; flyer created using Canva Acrylic Pour Paint & Sip Party

Unleash your inner artist at Stoney Brook Vineyards on May 16, from 6:00-8:00pm!

Join us for a fun Paint & Sip event where you’ll create your unique Acrylic Pour masterpiece, all while sipping on delicious wine and enjoying the breathtaking views of Troutville, VA. 🍷🎨

This event is family-friendly, all supplies are provided & Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Stoney Brook Vineyards is the perfect spot for all kinds of gatherings! Whether you’re enjoying a glass of wine in our cozy indoor tasting room or relaxing by the fireplace in our spacious gathering room, we’ve got you covered. Our outdoor covered patio is perfect for enjoying the fresh air, and we’ve got heaters to keep you warm if needed.

Stoney Brook Vineyards is a family-friendly venue, so feel free to bring the little ones – and don’t forget, your leashed, friendly pups are always welcome too! 🐶

They offer snacks like chips, non-alcoholic drinks, and cheese & cracker boxes, but you’re also welcome to bring your own food. Food Trucks are often on-site. And if you’re looking for a wedding venue nearby, they've got that too! (Just a heads-up, dogs are only allowed on the Sipping Porch and farm areas.)

Come by and enjoy a relaxing time at Stoney Brook Vineyards!

Tickets on Eventbrite or IG @CreateRoanoke or Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/CreateRoanoke/events