Adult class: Sip and Sculpt and Studio tour
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia
Meet here at the Museum, and we’ll walk together to Betty’s studio located a few blocks away at Warehouse Row. After touring with Betty, we’ll return to the Museum for a walk through her current exhibition, Betty Branch, A Retrospective with your museum guide. With your inspiration fully stoked, you’ll then create your own clay model utilizing carving techniques with the guidance of your class instructor.
$40 Members | $50 Public
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Workshops