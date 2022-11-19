Adult class: Sip and Sculpt and Studio tour

× Expand TMA Marketing A person meticulously sculpting a face.

Meet here at the Museum, and we’ll walk together to Betty’s studio located a few blocks away at Warehouse Row. After touring with Betty, we’ll return to the Museum for a walk through her current exhibition, Betty Branch, A Retrospective with your museum guide. With your inspiration fully stoked, you’ll then create your own clay model utilizing carving techniques with the guidance of your class instructor.

$40 Members | $50 Public