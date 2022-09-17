Adventure Saturday at Explore Park

On select Saturdays throughout 2022, Explore Park will have expanded outdoor activities from 10 AM to 3 PM!

Each event will feature live music and Twilight Zipline experience at Treetop Quest.

See the upcoming event line up for Adventure Saturday of 2022 below!

September 17 (Paddling)

Activities to be announced.

Explore Park Access – Due to the Roanoke River Bridge closure, the Blue Ridge Parkway is closed from Vinton at Milepost 112 to Explore Park at Milepost 115. Visitors can access Explore Park via the Blue Ridge Parkway North at Milepost 121, Mill Mountain Parkway at Milepost 120 or by the alternate entrance at 3900 Rutrough Road.