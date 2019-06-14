Aerosmith Tribute: Pandora's Box

Pandora’s Box – The Ultimate Aerosmith Tribute

What really stands out about this amazing tribute to Aerosmith, is that it sounds so authentic and has such an powerful energy onstage. It’s no wonder though when you dig a little deeper into this brotherhood of musicians. All of these guys, (while spending time in other bands) have known each and played together for many years. Most notably, guitarist Troy McLawhorn is still a current member of the internationally known band Evanescence but when he’s not on tour, he chooses to play guitar in Pandora’s Box. Seeing and hearing Nathan Utz and Steve Taylor onstage is like time traveling back to the 70’s or 80’s and standing near the front row of a sold out Aerosmith show!!! The intense musical and personal connection they share goes back to when they were teens and playing in their first bands…just like Joe Perry and Steven Tyler!!!!

The band is rounded out by drummer Michael Forman and Bassist Gary Stone who have been on stages all over the country for just the right amount of time… plenty of experience and still full of energy and smiles, these guys love what they do and it definitely shows!!! And lastly, Matthew “Special Sauce” Trautwein is the multi – instrumentalist that allows Pandora’s Box to perform live…completely live with NO TRACKS!!!!! 5 part harmonies, piano, organ, acoustic guitar, real saxophone, harmonica, shakers…even a wooden frog during Back in the Saddle!!!!!! Pandora’s Box is 100% live music!!!!

A strong professionally minded group by day and a stage overflowing with musicianship, showmanship and friendship by night…Pandora’s Box is on a mission to rise to the very pinnacle of the tribute band world in record time!!!!!