Affirmation Adornments: Bead Bracelet Workshop

to

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

In this creative an meaningful workshop, you'll desgin and craft your own personalized word bead bracelet stack using letter beads, colorful accents, and a variety of charms. Whether it's your name, an empowering mantra, or a fun inside joke, your bracelets will be a stylish expression of you! Perfect for beginners and crafters of all ages, this workshop offers a relaxed and inspiring atmosphere where you can explore your creativity, connect with others, and leave with a wearable piece that tells your story.

