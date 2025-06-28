Affirmation Adornments: Bead Bracelet Workshop

× Expand TMA Marketing Hand with bead bracelets

In this creative an meaningful workshop, you'll desgin and craft your own personalized word bead bracelet stack using letter beads, colorful accents, and a variety of charms. Whether it's your name, an empowering mantra, or a fun inside joke, your bracelets will be a stylish expression of you! Perfect for beginners and crafters of all ages, this workshop offers a relaxed and inspiring atmosphere where you can explore your creativity, connect with others, and leave with a wearable piece that tells your story.