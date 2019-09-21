African American Family History Day

Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest 1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Forest, Virginia 24551

Join the Poplar Forest African American Advisory Group at the historic home’s annual African American Family History Day, an interactive experience designed to help you navigate historical records in search of your African American roots. Hear stories about exploring ancestry and learn about research methods, tools, ideas and strategies for tracing the genealogy of your enslaved ancestors. Admission is free, however reservations are required as space is limited.

Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest 1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Forest, Virginia 24551
434.525.1806
