African American Family History Day
Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest 1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Forest, Virginia 24551
Join the Poplar Forest African American Advisory Group at the historic home’s annual African American Family History Day, an interactive experience designed to help you navigate historical records in search of your African American roots. Hear stories about exploring ancestry and learn about research methods, tools, ideas and strategies for tracing the genealogy of your enslaved ancestors. Admission is free, however reservations are required as space is limited.
