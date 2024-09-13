After Dark: A Haunted Museum Experience

× Expand Virginia Museum of Transportation

Admission is $20 and your all-inclusive ticket includes: Live haunted history podcast recording with Elisha’s Haunted VA, candlelight railyard tours ongoing throughout the night, paranormal investigation activities throughout the night with Virginia Paranormal, dessert tastings with The Dessert Bar, spirit tasting with Brady’s Distillery (must be 21 and up with valid ID) music from The Band Paul, afterhours museum exploration, costume contest and more. Limited tickets available.