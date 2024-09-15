Afternoon Music with The Andrews

× Expand Taubman Museum of Art

Enjoy an afternoon of music with The Andrews, an ambient experimental country music group featuring pedal steel, guitar, and video components.

Arising from the fertile ashes of the northern California guetteur de botte scene, The Andrews breathe a welcome breath of ambient farmhouse air into the heartworn Americana landscape.

Both former (and current) drummers, and both recently relocated from west coast to east, Andrew Waegel (pedal steel) and Richard Andrews (guitar) bring years of sonic sense and sensibility to their spontaneous yet guided explorations through musical landscapes both primal and refined.

Photographer/video artist Christine Carr has exhibited in solo shows in Michigan, Virginia, Texas, California, Washington DC, and in numerous group shows throughout the United States and internationally.

Free and welcoming to all – no registration required. Walk-ins encouraged!