Aging With Dignity - A free lecture featuring Eric Beasley

× Expand Roanoke Higher Education Center Eric Beasley Lecture Slide (1640 x 1100 px) - 1 Aging With Dignity: Building Support Systems for the Elderly.

Join the Roanoke Higher Education Center for a free lecture addressing the growing needs of the elderly population.

Lecture Topic:

Understanding the growing needs of the elderly population, identifying gaps in healthcare and social services, and exploring integrated care models and community-based support systems.

Guest Facilitator:

Eric Beasley, Senior Regional Director of Business Development at InnovAge PACE

Location:

Room 409 of the Roanoke Higher Education Center.

Lecture Series:

This session is part of the Dr. Carla L. James Lecture Series. Named in honor of Dr. Carla L. James, this series recognizes her longstanding commitment to the Roanoke Higher Education Center and her dedication to expanding access to education and community resources. This lecture series is dedicated to addressing critical social issues, fostering thoughtful discussions, and inspiring action.