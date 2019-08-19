Agroforestry Informational Social with Clover Hollow

Learn more about the Virginia Association for Biological Farming (VABF) and agroforestry research and regenerative farming at Virginia Tech. Live music provided by Blacksburg’s own Clover Hollow. Heavy hors d’oeuvres provided by Blue Ridge Catering will be served and a cash bar is available. The event begins at 6:30 pm and music follows informational presentations by VABF and university representatives around 7 pm. Don’t miss it! Your support will make a difference for regenerative farming and forestry in Virginia and beyond! Only $25! TICKETS: http://torchly.io/agroforestry