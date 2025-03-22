× Expand Courtesy of Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech

Works:

6 Lost Labors

MotorRover

2x4 (world premiere)

If We Were a Love Song (set to songs by Nina Simone)

Co-sponsored by the Black Cultural Center

One of the world’s most visionary contemporary dance companies returns to the Moss. Led by the acclaimed choreographer and artistic director, A.I.M by Kyle Abraham draws inspiration from a multitude of sources and movement styles.

This mixed repertory program features a diverse range of works, including new additions If We Were a Love Song, set to songs by Nina Simone, and the world premiere of 2x4. Abraham’s unique vision and illumination of poignant and relevant issues set him apart from his generation of choreographers as a leading creative force in dance. A.I.M extends this vision and amplifies surrounding artistic voices to share movement and community-based work with audiences around the world.

Saturday, March 22, 2025, 7:30 PM

Street and Davis Performance Hall, Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre