Air Supply w/ Little River Band

Air Supply is an Australian soft rock duo, consisting of Graham Russell as guitarist and singer-songwriter and Russell Hitchcock as lead vocalist. They had a succession of hits worldwide, including eight Top Ten hits in the United States, in the early 1980s. They formed in Melbourne, Australia in 1975 and have included various accompanying musicians and singers. "Lost In Love," "Every Woman in the World," and "All out of Love" brought Air Supply international success and acclaim. "Lost In Love" became Billboard's Top Adult Contemporary Single of 1980. Their second album, The One That You Love, released a year later, enjoyed similar success.