Al McCree Entertainment Presents Jeanne Robertson - The Rocking Chair Tour

At seventy-five, Jeanne Robertson continues to charm audiences with her humorous observations about life around her.

This former Miss North Carolina, standing tall at six-foot-two, has an infectious personality, heart and sense of humor.

With nine nationally released DVDs, three books, hundreds of hours on Sirius-XM satellite radio, Pandora and over 66 million YouTube views, the demand for Robertson's family-friendly and engaging brand of comedy has grown exponentially.

Some of her most popular anecdotes include "Don't Go to Vegas Without A Baptist," "Don't Bungee Jump Naked", and "Don't Send a Man to the Grocery Store."

Robertson's witty depiction of everyday situations never fails to have audiences of all ages rolling with laughter. Don't miss this performance by a truly funny lady!