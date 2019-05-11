Alan Jackson - 2019 TOUR

Alan Jackson’s has been thrilling lovers of real country music for nearly three decades…and he’s about to continue that tradition as he embarks on another year of concert performances with this weekend’s start of his 2019 tour!

Alan Jackson has been celebrating and telling real-life stories in his music since arriving on the scene in 1989. His concerts are filled with three decades of hits that have gained him legions of longtime fans – songs that draw added crowds as a younger generation discovers his music. Jackson’s repertoire stands the test of time; it has impacted a field of artists who cite him an influence…and his music has earned him a place alongside music’s greatest names, cementing his place in its history with membership in the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Fans will hear the songs they love from the man who wrote and made them famous – his debut hit “Here in The Real World”…signature songs “Chattahoochee,” “Drive” and “Gone Country”…party anthems “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” and “Good Time”…and many more.

Alan Jackson’s touring history has taken him across America and to places far beyond, and his music has gained him fans around the globe. Beginning this weekend, he continues his tradition of “keepin’ it country” for people far and wide as he brings nearly 30 years of hits to a city near you!