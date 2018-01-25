Alarm Will Sound: "1969"

Just over 45 years ago, the Beatles and composer Karlheinz Stockhausen were fabled to have arranged to meet in New York City to plan a joint concert. No such performance would ever take place, but its tantalizing promise is the departure point for Alarm Will Sound’s “1969.” Told through their own words, music, and images, “1969” is the story of great musicians—John Lennon, Karlheinz Stockhausen, Paul McCartney, Luciano Berio, Yoko Ono, and Leonard Bernstein—striving for new music and a new world amidst the turmoil of the late 1960s. Alarm Will Sound is a 20-member band committed to innovative performances and recordings of today’s music. The versatility of the group allows it to take on music from a wide variety of styles ranging from the arch-modernist to the pop-influenced.