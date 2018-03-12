Alexandra Penney - Flora

In Alexandra Penney's Flower Series, Flora, her Photographs strive to understand historical precedents about flower imagery in a new and original way. Alexandra Penney is a New York based artist from Massachusetts. After receiving her BA in Philosophy at Smith College, Penney received her MA from Hunter in art criticism and studio art. The images in Flora are an exploration and manipulation of flower imagery based on contemporary issues of duality- nature vs technology, electronic information vs organic subject matter. Using digital photography, Penney is able to make decisions akin to a painter's choices; pink can be substituted for blue, a still life can be transformed by saturating colors, the shape of a vase can be remodeled in any number of ways. By using today's evolving computer technology , the viewer is seeing flowers through new means and in a new way just as Dutch painters presented their ravishing blooms in unprecedented painting styles.