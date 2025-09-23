Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas

× Expand Courtesy Salem Civic Center

Bluegrass music icon Alison Krauss is coming to Salem in 2025. The 27-time Grammy winner revealed that she and her band, Union Station, featuring Jerry Douglas, will embark on their first tour together in a decade. The Arcadia 2025 Tour will see the acclaimed group play 73 dates across the United States and Canada.

Fans can expect to hear new music from the band for the first time since its 2011 masterpiece “Paper Airplane.” That album was hailed as “shining, dramatic, and beautiful” by NPR Music, and it debuted at #1 on the Billboard Country, Bluegrass, and Folk Album charts. For nearly four decades, Alison Krauss & Union Station have upheld their legacy as one of the most influential and widely celebrated groups in American music, performing on historic stages from The Ryman to Red Rocks, Radio City to The Royal Festival Hall.

Reserved Seats: $35 | $55 | $75 | $95 | $125

Preferred Parking: $10

