Alison Krauss

to Google Calendar - Alison Krauss - 2018-09-20 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alison Krauss - 2018-09-20 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alison Krauss - 2018-09-20 20:00:00 iCalendar - Alison Krauss - 2018-09-20 20:00:00

Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Windy City, her latest solo album, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums and Top Bluegrass Albums charts and received two Grammy nominations. The album was produced by Buddy Cannon, whose vocal harmonies Krauss grew up listening to and were the soundtrack to her childhood. “Buddy sang harmonies on everything back then,” Krauss says. She also reveals of Cannon, “I don’t do something unless I feel like I’m called to do it. That’s what I felt like, so I honored it. It’s like the same feeling of when you know something is right musically, with a song or a batch of songs – the same feeling, but this was attached to a person instead of a batch of songs.”

$65, $75, $85, $95

Info
Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
540-853-2241
to Google Calendar - Alison Krauss - 2018-09-20 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alison Krauss - 2018-09-20 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alison Krauss - 2018-09-20 20:00:00 iCalendar - Alison Krauss - 2018-09-20 20:00:00