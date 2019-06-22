STARS (Special Theatrical Artists' Revue & Showcase) will perform "All American STARS," a variety show on stage at the Historic Masonic Theatre, on Sat., June 22, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. The show will be the first of three variety shows that the troupe of mentally and physically challenged performers will present during its 23rd performance season. More than 25 performers will be featured in STARS' troupe for its 23rd performance season. Paula Crance and Sonya Romanello, will return as co-directors of STARS.