Alleghany Highlands Heritage Day & Railway Festival is a celebration of the heritage of the Alleghany Highlands, our Railway History, and Virginia's role in the formation of our country ....1619 to today. Continuous entertainment in story and song, food from around the globe and our own backyard, quilt exhibits and demonstrations, vendors and displays that entertain, educate and enchant. The Festival takes place in downtown Clifton Forge, at the beautifully restored Historic Masonic Theatre, Alleghany Highlands Arts & Crafts Center, the Masonic Amphitheatre, Clifton Forge Public Library, and Clifton Forge School of the Arts. Travel down the road a block and find more music, food, demonstrations, vendors and displays at the C&O Heritage Center. 1619 was a pivotal year in the establishment of the first permanent English colony in North America. It was the year of the first representative legislative assembly in the New World, the arrival of the first recorded Africans to English North America, and the recruitment of English women in significant numbers. Celebrate a day of Virginia milestones with history, food, music and fun...the eighth annual Alleghany Highlands Heritage Day & Railway Festival! FREE ADMISSION! Entrance tent is located on 513 Church Street, Clifton Forge, VA