Alleghany Highlands Triathlon

Join us on Saturday, May 18, for a Fun 5K Run, 5 Mile Paddle and 10 Mile Bike in the beautiful Alleghany Highlands of Virginia! Race begins at the Sharon Community Center in Clifton Forge at 4017 Nicelytown Road, Clifton Forge. Packet pick-up and registration will be 5:30-7pm May 17th at Jack Mason's Tavern and Brewery and 7:30am at The Sharon Community Center on May 18. The overall female and male top finisher will each receive a 1 night 2 person stay at the Omni Homestead Resort (Sun.-Thurs.)!Medals will be given for top finishers in multiple age groups as well as teams. This is a great event for first time participants.