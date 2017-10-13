Allstate's Reality Rides Simulator Tour Rolls into Roanoke

WHAT: Allstate’s fifth annual Reality Rides® simulator tour will make a stop at the Go Outside Festival to drive home dangers of distracted driving in Roanoke. The Reality Rides simulator is traveling across the U.S. and Canada to demonstrate the importance of avoiding distractions behind the wheel. The tour’s message is especially important, as safety experts estimate more than 40,000 people died in car crashes in the U.S. in 2016, making it potentially the deadliest year on America’s roads since 2007 and a new study reports that more than half of all crashes are caused by phone-related distractions.

The Reality Rides simulator is a stationary vehicle with a virtual reality curved LED screen across the windshield, displaying animated scenarios drivers often encounter. Using the steering wheel, gas and brake pedals, operators try to navigate those situations while also attempting to text message, answer phone calls or use in-car technology like GPS. Afterward, participants receive “traffic citations” that highlight real infractions they’ve committed.

Along with the simulator, this year Reality Rides offers new features and enhanced technology, including touch-screen monitors that display distracted-driving facts and allow participants to take selfies to share on social media as GIFs. Also for the first time, Reality Rides will feature a virtual pledge wall displaying participants’ photos, as a demonstration of their support for Allstate’s X the TXT movement in which drivers pledge to not text behind the wheel. Participants may pledge to X the TXT at Reality Rides events, or by liking the X the TXT Facebook page.

WHY: With the number of fatal auto crashes continuing to accelerate, Allstate is doing its part to help make streets and roads safer. Reality Rides offers a safe and engaging environment to experience the dangers of distracted driving, while also encouraging participants to practice safe and focused driving habits.

WHERE: Go Outside Festival- Rivers Edge North Sports Complex, 302 Wiley Dr SW, Roanoke, VA24014

WHEN:

Friday, Oct. 13th from 6:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m