Altered Art: Making Art Your Own

Altered Art will showcase the works of local artists to present their visions of creativity with discarded art by altering existing pieces to tell new stories.

Altered art is a form of mixed media that involves taking pre-existing art and transforming it into something new through alternation, manipulation, or decoration. Its purpose is to create something new and unique, as well as to give new life to old or forgotten art. The Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, along with artist Diane Relf, are featuring discarded works of art that have been given new life.

Join us for an opening reception on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the school.