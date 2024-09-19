Altered Art: Making Art Your Own

to

Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine 2 Riverside Circle, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Altered art is a form of mixed media that involves taking pre-existing art and transforming it into something new through alternation, manipulation, or decoration. Its purpose is to create something new and unique, as well as to give new life to old or forgotten art. The Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, along with artist Diane Relf, are featuring discarded works of art that have been given new life.

Join us for an opening reception on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the school.

Info

Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine 2 Riverside Circle, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Art & Exhibitions
5405262588
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Altered Art: Making Art Your Own - 2024-09-19 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Altered Art: Making Art Your Own - 2024-09-19 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Altered Art: Making Art Your Own - 2024-09-19 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Altered Art: Making Art Your Own - 2024-09-19 17:30:00 ical