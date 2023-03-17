× Expand Salem Civic Center

AMA Arenacross Championship, presented by Kicker Audio, the nation's top indoor motorcycle race series, will ride into the Salem Civic Center Friday, March 17th. The brand-new Arenacross format features an action-packed night of racing and entertainment for the whole family. A 6:30pm Track Party kicks off the fun with a live DJ, followed by the main event at 7:30 with 1v1 racing and high-flying entertainment for the whole family. Experience the top riders in the country battling for that coveted #1 plate. Massive air, high bank turns, whoops for days and technical rhythm sections will make this a must-see event.

Details and rider registration are available now at arenacrossusa.com.

Tickets for the AMA Arenacross Championship start at $21 for adults and $12 for kids. All VIP tickets include pre-event Track Party access. Groups of 15 or more save 15% on tickets when purchased at the Box Office. Family 4-packs are 15% off online and in person at the Box Office! The preshow Track Party includes a walkthrough of the track, see the motorcycles up close, meet the riders, take photos and get autographs!

AMA Arenacross Championship Round 12 Pro

Friday, March 17 at 7:30 pm

Tickets: Adults - $21, $25 & $27

VIP - $42 (includes Track Party)

Kids - $12, $14 & $17

VIP - $27 (includes Track Party)

Track Party tickets - $10 in addition to entry ticket

Tickets can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday from 8 am – 5 pm and online anytime at www.ticketmaster.com

*You must have a ticket for the AMA Arenacross show AND Track Party Pass to enter Track Party. VIP Tickets include a Track Party Pass with your purchase.