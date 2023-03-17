AMA Arenacross Championship
to
Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
Salem Civic Center
AMA Arenacross Championship, presented by Kicker Audio, the nation's top indoor motorcycle race series, will ride into the Salem Civic Center Friday, March 17th. The brand-new Arenacross format features an action-packed night of racing and entertainment for the whole family. A 6:30pm Track Party kicks off the fun with a live DJ, followed by the main event at 7:30 with 1v1 racing and high-flying entertainment for the whole family. Experience the top riders in the country battling for that coveted #1 plate. Massive air, high bank turns, whoops for days and technical rhythm sections will make this a must-see event.
Details and rider registration are available now at arenacrossusa.com.
Tickets for the AMA Arenacross Championship start at $21 for adults and $12 for kids. All VIP tickets include pre-event Track Party access. Groups of 15 or more save 15% on tickets when purchased at the Box Office. Family 4-packs are 15% off online and in person at the Box Office! The preshow Track Party includes a walkthrough of the track, see the motorcycles up close, meet the riders, take photos and get autographs!
AMA Arenacross Championship Round 12 Pro
Friday, March 17 at 7:30 pm
Tickets: Adults - $21, $25 & $27
VIP - $42 (includes Track Party)
Kids - $12, $14 & $17
VIP - $27 (includes Track Party)
Track Party tickets - $10 in addition to entry ticket
Tickets can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday from 8 am – 5 pm and online anytime at www.ticketmaster.com
*You must have a ticket for the AMA Arenacross show AND Track Party Pass to enter Track Party. VIP Tickets include a Track Party Pass with your purchase.