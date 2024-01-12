Amahl and the Night Visitors

Commissioned by NBC as the first opera for television broadcast in 1951, Gian Carlo Menotti’s  Amahl and the Night Visitors has become an enduring holiday classic for all ages.  A young shepherd boy, Amahl, and his Mother are amazed and fascinated when three kings stop at their home seeking shelter for the night, on their way to welcome the Christ child.  What follows is a tale of faith, humility, and community. 

Opera Roanoke will collaborate with St. John’s Episcopal Church’s Music on the Corner series to bring this heart-warming story of wonder and miracles to life.  

