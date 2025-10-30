× Expand The Grandin Theatre The Ambassador & Chosen Few Hallowed Eve Boo Bash at the Grandin Theatre

6:30 pm - Doors | 7:30 pm - Showtime | Two 60 minute sets with a 20 minute intermission | Costume Contest - Prizes, giveaways, merch and more!

HALLOWED EVE BOO BASH!!!

General Admission: $15 + tax Advance, $20 + tax Day of Show

Soul/rock/reggae artist Stephen Gabriel Lewis, The Ambassador, stands out among others by displaying a strong, soulful vocal presence combined with addictive, upbeat rhythms. His music flows seamlessly from stock reggae beats to bluesy grooves infused with rock and hip-hop. The Ambassador couples catchy hooks and danceable music with intelligent lyrics and a positive message bringing fans of all ages and walks of life. The high-energy performances will keep you bouncing hours after the show’s end.

The Ambassador is joined by the Chosen Few - Currently hailing from Roanoke, VA and Floyd, VA we have brothers Jamiel Allen and Janiah Allen on keys and bass. Janiah’s son Nyo Allen making appearances on guitar/drums/percussion and brothers Luke Thomas and Jake Thomas on guitar and drums. In what is already a family band of sorts, I would also like to introduce you to husband and wife Brian Mesko (guitar) and Melissa Mesko (vocals). Last but not least, my friend since high school, John Spence on percussion. We look forward to rocking with you!