Amelia Salisbury and Derek Mueller - Out of Hollow Green Stuff Woven

Smoyer Gallery

November 3-December 3

Opening Reception November 3, 6-8pm

“Out of Hollow Green Stuff Woven” is an exhibition reflecting two artists’ relationship with a place called Wonder Hollow. Their images document and trace the daily edges of weather, chart a pollinator’s carousel, and frame as placemats a dream soup of domestic and land-based rituals and wanderings. Together their works represent fragments of a naïve almanac; composed from a selection of uncollated pictures and page spreads. Many works are paired with textual inflections and micro essayistic filaments of narrative.

Amelia Salisbury’s works move between digital and analog processes, combining collage, paper cutting, illustration, and several types of print. They center on themes of encountering the land as a novice, and regathering the endangered knowledge and traditions of women folk in her familial lineages.

Derek Mueller’s works are digital drawings, composites, and illustrations developed in Procreate. They include maps of abstracted topographies; one, above ground, in a bird’s eye view of the land; another, beneath ground, plotting the mysteries of a homemade creek-fed irrigation system.

In these works, playful Wonder Hollow figures take flight, including everyday pollinators and more whose improv theater troop we’ve now joined.