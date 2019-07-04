Grab your best red, white and blue outfit, lace up your sneakers, and hit the road before the fireworks fly this 4th of July. Bring the whole family and join in on the fun at American National Bank's Four on the 4th presented by Fleet Feet. Enjoy a 4-mile route winding through Downtown Roanoke and surrounding neighborhood, all while benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia. There is fun for the whole family this 4th of July morning; run or walk the 4 miler, sign the kiddos up for the FREE Kids Fun Run, volunteer, or hang out at the Start/Finish and cheer on the runners and walkers!

NEW THIS YEAR! All 4-miler participants will receive a Race T-Shirt AND a Finisher's Medal! Register by June 14 to guarantee your shirt size. Kids Fun Run participants can sign up for the Four on the 4th Kids Fun Run with T-Shirt option for $10 and they'll receive a kids race shirt at Packet Pick-Up!