American Shakespeare Center Touring Company: The Taming of the Shrew

Direct from the Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton, ASC on Tour delivers seriously fun Shakespeare to audiences at festivals, colleges, high schools, and performing arts centers throughout the US. ASC on Tour invites audiences to enjoy shows that are produced as Shakespeare's troupe performed them-on a bare stage and surrounded by audience members who share the same light with the actors, each of whom play multiple roles.

Funding provided by English and creative writing, Hollins Activity Board, First-Year Experience, and a grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts.