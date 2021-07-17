Join us at the Floyd Country Store every Saturday at noon for Americana Afternoon. Admission is free.

Saturday lunch at the store is a special event. Pick up one of our homemade soups or sandwiches, or a plate of farm-fresh salad and find a table near the stage. Starting at noon you can enjoy Americana Afternoons.

The music is varied, but has the common thread of Americana: traditional acoustic music. Some of it is indigenous, including bluegrass, or the music of contemporary singer-songwriters: you might hear the blues, or some of the Celtic or African sounds that underpin our American folk traditions.