"Americans in Paris"
Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church 1837 Grandin Road S.W., Roanoke, Virginia 24015
Opera Roanoke
Sunday, February 16, 2025 | 3PM | Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church, Roanoke
Length: 1 hour 30 minutes
Sung in English
Tickets $30, General Admission Seating
Soprano, Danielle Talamantes and Bass-baritone, Kerry Wilkerson are thrilled to present an all-American program of vocal selections featuring selections from Copland’s iconic Old American Songs, original compositions written especially for their voices as well as cherished gems of the musical theater and American Songbook canon.
A prolific and versatile vocal artist, Metropolitan Opera Soprano, Danielle Talamantes can not only be found on the operatic stage but in the concert hall, and recital salon. Recently retired from the US Army Chorus after 29 years of musical service to our nation, Kerry Wilkerson has been described by the Washington Post as an “exuberant” performer with a “unique evenness in register”.