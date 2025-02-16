"Americans in Paris"

× Expand Opera Roanoke

Sunday, February 16, 2025 | 3PM | Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church, Roanoke

Length: 1 hour 30 minutes

Sung in English

Tickets $30, General Admission Seating

Soprano, Danielle Talamantes and Bass-baritone, Kerry Wilkerson are thrilled to present an all-American program of vocal selections featuring selections from Copland’s iconic Old American Songs, original compositions written especially for their voices as well as cherished gems of the musical theater and American Songbook canon.

A prolific and versatile vocal artist, Metropolitan Opera Soprano, Danielle Talamantes can not only be found on the operatic stage but in the concert hall, and recital salon. Recently retired from the US Army Chorus after 29 years of musical service to our nation, Kerry Wilkerson has been described by the Washington Post as an “exuberant” performer with a “unique evenness in register”.