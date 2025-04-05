Amherst County Day

to

Sweet Briar College 134 Chapel Rd , Sweet Briar Station, Virginia 24595

Join us on campus April 5 as Amherst County Day returns to Sweet Briar! County residents and the campus community will share in fun and educational experiences including the annual Amherst County Easter Egg Hunt, food and craft vendors, musical performances, and activities for all ages! 

Learn more and plan to join us on campus: www.sbc.edu/amherst-county-day

Info

Sweet Briar College 134 Chapel Rd , Sweet Briar Station, Virginia 24595
Concerts & Live Music, Crafts, Outdoor
to
Google Calendar - Amherst County Day - 2025-04-05 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Amherst County Day - 2025-04-05 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Amherst County Day - 2025-04-05 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Amherst County Day - 2025-04-05 10:00:00 ical