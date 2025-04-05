Amherst County Day
Sweet Briar College 134 Chapel Rd , Sweet Briar Station, Virginia 24595
Join us on campus April 5 as Amherst County Day returns to Sweet Briar! County residents and the campus community will share in fun and educational experiences including the annual Amherst County Easter Egg Hunt, food and craft vendors, musical performances, and activities for all ages!
Learn more and plan to join us on campus: www.sbc.edu/amherst-county-day
