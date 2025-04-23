Amos Lee
Jefferson Center - Shaftman Performance Hall 541 Luck Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Courtesy of Jefferson Center
Philadelphia-born singer-songwriter Amos Lee released his gold-selling self-titled first album in 2005 and has been known for his association with a long list of collaborators and touring partners, from Paul Simon and Bob Dylan to Zac Brown Band and Willie Nelson. The force behind such acclaimed albums as Mission Bell and Mountains of Sorrow, Rivers of Song, Lee’s recent years have been wildly productive. After 2022’s Dreamland album (which featured “Worry No More,” a Top 10 AAA hit and his biggest single in over a decade), he followed up with two full-length projects paying homage to musical heroes — My Ideal: A Tribute to “Chet Baker Sings” and Honeysuckle Switches: The Songs of Lucinda Williams.
Tickets:
- Bronze: $45
- Silver: $55
- Gold: $65
- Premium Loge: $90
- VIP Section 2: $165
- VIP Section 1: $175
*A $6.00 box office processing fee will be applied to each ticket.
VIP - Amos Lee Pre Show Experience Includes:
- One Premium Reserved Ticket
- Intimate Pre-Show Acoustic Performance by Amos Lee
- Q&A With Amos Lee
- Group Photo With Amos Lee
- One (1) Exclusive Screen Print Tour Poster, Signed By Amos Lee
- One (1) Amos Lee Tote Bag
- One (1) Commemorative VIP Laminate
- Pre-Show Merchandise Shopping Opportunity
- Venue First Entry
