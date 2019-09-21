AmRhein's Moonlight Stomp

We will have some exciting WINES TO TASTE, BEER TO ENJOY, amazing COOKIN' WITH GREECE food truck and LIVE MUSIC for you to sing & dance to. The exciting and picture worthy GRAPE STOMPING for fun or for your favorite charity, BARREL ROLLING RACES and ending with a BONFIRE! Fun for the entire family and the dog too!

Join us for music, food, wine…you know, the whole 9. Get your tickets NOW, it’s worth it to get them early. They will cost $5 more at the gate.

FOOD TRUCK - Cookin' With Greece

LIVE MUSIC - Betsy in the Verse will be joining us at 4:00 pm and Phleger Hill Band will be headlining beginning at 6:30 pm

GRAPE STOMPING – barrels of grapes for you to stomp, just like the ‘I Love Lucy’ TV episode.

BONFIRE – A fan favorite! –bonfireswill be after dark with marshmallow roasting and making ofs’mores. Food will be provided.

WINE TASTING – Your ticket includes a souvenir wine glass & wine tasting at our tent of 6 wines. Want to taste all 16 wines we offer? Visit our tasting room and for $5 you can taste 10 additional white and red wines!

CAHAS BREWERY - savor some of their most popular brews!

ALLOWED – Well-behaved dogs (please bring your own bags for pick-up), kids, adults and designated drivers. Lawn chairs, umbrellas and blankets are highly suggested. Consider bringing a jacket too, it can be a bit chilly after the sun goes down.

NOT ALLOWED – Coolers with alcohol and food (all bags will be checked by security)

COST –$20 adults, $10 Under 21 & designated drivers (adult tickets include a souvenir wine glass)