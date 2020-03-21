Since her discovery in 2006 by folk-pop icon Judy Collins, Amy Speace has been heralded as one of the leading voices of the new generation of American folk singers. A modern artist whose music nods to the genre's 1970's glory days, Amy Speace has spent two decades chronicling the high marks, heartbreaks, and hard times of a life logged on the road. She's been a tireless traveler, chasing the dream from the coffeehouses of New York City to larger stages across the globe. Along the way, she's built an international audience without the help of a major label, relying instead upon a touring schedule whose milestones include the Glastonbury Festival, NPR's Mountain Stage, and a yearly average of 150 shows.