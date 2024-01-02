An American Flyer Winter Express

The Museum’s holiday model train display has been extended through February 3, 2024. For the past seven years, Jim Burke has generously shared his childhood American Flyer model trains with delighted Museum visitors. The layout changes and grows every year. This year, the display expanded to three tracks, including a tiny N-scale train. The layout is full of surprises with unexpected creatures and characters playing in the snow. This will be the last year for the Burke family trains. Don’t miss this classic—and imaginative—American Flyer layout!