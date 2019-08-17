An Apple A Day Open House at Peaks of Otter Winery

PEAKS OF OTTER WINERY 1218 Elmos Rd, Bedford, Virginia 24523

Enjoy the benefits of sampling our many varieties of apples and taste Fruit of the Farm wine. Johnny Appleseed knew that "an apple a day would keep the doctor away”, long before medical science discovered that three apples a day helped with medical problems. 200 kinds of U-Pic and U-Select apples. Take your children to see the farm animals.

PEAKS OF OTTER WINERY 1218 Elmos Rd, Bedford, Virginia 24523
540-586-3707
