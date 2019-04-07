An Evening with Banda Magda

Even if you don't speak any of the 6 languages they sing in, Banda Magda transports you into beautiful imagery with tales of love and devotion, as strong as the bonds between the band's diverse musicians. (Greece, Japan, Argentina, USA, Colombia, Brazil, Turkey, Israel, UK.)

Led by firecracker performer, composer, and multi-instrumentalist Magda Giannikou, Banda Magda is a community; their camaraderie shining with cross-pollinating melody and rhythm. The rotating madcap fellowship has traveled to more than 22 countries in 5 continents combining whirlwind tours of music, invigorating transformative workshops, and magical interactive moments led by Magda's uncanny ability to engage the audience.