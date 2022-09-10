An Evening with Charles Esten

The Coves Amphitheater is thrilled to welcome back actor and performer Charles Esten to Smith Mountain Lake.

Charles Esten is an American singer/songwriter and an actor best known for his roles as Deacon Claybourne on CMT's NASHVILLE and Ward Cameron on the Netflix series OUTER BANKS. He continues to write and record music with over 9 million streams to date, earning a Guinness World Record in 2017 for releasing 54 original songs (available on iTunes, and on Spotify) once a week, for 54 consecutive weeks.

Esten’s many early television credits include recurring roles on “Big Love,” “Enlightened,” “The Office” and “ER.” Besides being the father on Disney Channel’s “Jessie,” he has been a Klingon on “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” a secretary on “Murphy Brown” and Kelly Bundy’s fiance on the series finale of “Married with Children.” His film credits include “Swing Vote,” “Thirteen Days,” “61*” and “The Postman.”

Esten has been honored to perform across the US, UK, and Germany for the past several years, including the Grand Ole Opry, the historic Ryman auditorium and the Royal Albert Hall. In addition, he has performed at festivals including Stagecoach, the CMAs, Route 91, C2C, and CMC.

Charles is an active Musicians On Call board member and volunteer, regularly performing for patients and caregivers in hospitals, hospice centers, and VA facilities. With live performances being mostly cancelled in 2020, the singer-songwriter, actor and performer has instead performed a regular online Quarantine Live Stream concert to benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, where he has served as an honorary spokesperson for the past 8 years.