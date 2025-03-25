"An Evening with Charles Yu"

× Expand Tina Chiou

Co-sponsored by the Department of English Visiting Writers Series

Charles Yu is the author of the critically-acclaimed, genre-bending Interior Chinatown, a National Book Award winner that explores the confining stereotypes of Asian Americans in Hollywood and in American culture. A television screenwriter (HBO’s Westworld) and the author of three other books — including How to Live Safely in a Science Fictional Universe, named one of the best books of the year by Time magazine — Yu delivers an entertaining and thought-provoking onstage interview, discussing the Asian American experience, representation and stereotypes in film and television, and the unique power of science fiction to address the human condition.

Hailed for his sharp wit and incisive social commentary, Yu’s work is as inventive as it is moving. In his entertaining and thought-provoking lectures, Yu speaks to audiences of all kinds about the Asian American experience, representation and stereotypes in film and television, and the unique power of science fiction to address the human condition.

Tuesday, March 25, 2025, 7:30 PM

Street and Davis Performance Hall, Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre

This event will last approximately 60 minutes with no intermission.

*Run times listed here are based on information provided at this time and are subject to change.