The Rocky Mount Lions Club presents An Evening With Dailey & Vincent , Friday, March 9 at 8 p.m. in the Franklin County High School Auditorium. Dubbed by CMT as the “Rockstars of Bluegrass,” the Dailey & Vincent duo has been hailed throughout themusic industry as one of the most exciting, reputable and elite Bluegrass bands in America, having won numerous awards for their uniquely contagious and riveting music, including: three Grammy Award Nominations for the 2014 “Bluegrass Album of the Year;” 14 IBMA Awards (International Bluegrass Music Awards) as three-time “Entertainer of the Year,” three-time “Vocal Group of the Year” and “Album of the Year” and four Dove Awards with three “Bluegrass Album of the Year” awards and “Bluegrass Song of the Year.” 2017 marked the 10-year anniversary for the Dailey & Vincent duo. In additional to an exhibit featured at the International Bluegrass Music Museum and Hall of Fame – A Decade of Dailey & Vincent: An American Music Journey, the duo celebrated via the “All-American Music” tour. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. For tickets and more information call (540) 483-0904 or 540-483-5360. Doors open at 7 p.m. Come early for the best seats!