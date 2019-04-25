An Evening with DAVID GANS & BIGFOOT COUNTY

5 Points Music Sanctuary 1217 Maple Ave SW, City of Roanoke, Virginia 24016

David Gans is a musician, radio host of The Grateful Dead Hour, and author of "This Is All a Dream We Dreamed: An Oral History of the Grateful Dead" among others. Gans will perform a "solo electric" set followed by a sit in with BigFoot County, Lynchburg's premier Grateful Dead cover band. Doors will open at 6:00 pm for a book signing and opportunity to meet with this renowned music journalist.

Info

5 Points Music Sanctuary 1217 Maple Ave SW, City of Roanoke, Virginia 24016 View Map
540.795.5618
