An Evening with DAVID GANS & BIGFOOT COUNTY

David Gans is a musician, radio host of The Grateful Dead Hour, and author of "This Is All a Dream We Dreamed: An Oral History of the Grateful Dead" among others. Gans will perform a "solo electric" set followed by a sit in with BigFoot County, Lynchburg's premier Grateful Dead cover band. Doors will open at 6:00 pm for a book signing and opportunity to meet with this renowned music journalist.