An Evening with Fred Hersch and Esperanza Spalding

Jazz pianist and composer Fred Hersch and jazz vocalist Esperanza Spalding celebrate the release of their album Alive at the Village Vanguard, recorded at the legendary club for a packed and rapturous audience. Fifteen-time Grammy nominee Hersch, called by The New Yorker “a living legend”— and multiple Grammy winner spalding, whom NPR cites as “the 21st century’s first jazz genius”—present an evening of songs from the Great American Songbook, music from Brazil and jazz compositions, including several penned by Hersch. The remarkable chemistry of Hersch and spalding’s partnership is deep, truly exhilarating and not to be missed.