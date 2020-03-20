An Evening with Jimmy Fortune

Google Calendar - An Evening with Jimmy Fortune - 2020-03-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - An Evening with Jimmy Fortune - 2020-03-20 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - An Evening with Jimmy Fortune - 2020-03-20 00:00:00 iCalendar - An Evening with Jimmy Fortune - 2020-03-20 00:00:00

Harvester Performance Center 450 Franklin St, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151

After the Statler Brothers retired on October 26, 2002, Jimmy seized the opportunity to launch a solo career to share new music with his fans. His first solo CD, When One Door Closes, was released August 2003 on Audium/Koch. He released a gospel album, I Believe, in June 2005, a Christmas CD, Feels Like Christmas, in 2006, a live concert DVD in 2007 a country CD, “Windows” in 2009, “Lessons” in 2012, and “Hits and Hymns” CD and DVD through Spring House Productions in 2015. Jimmy is currently living in Nashville, writing, and touring.

Info

Harvester Performance Center 450 Franklin St, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151 View Map
540-484-8277
Google Calendar - An Evening with Jimmy Fortune - 2020-03-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - An Evening with Jimmy Fortune - 2020-03-20 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - An Evening with Jimmy Fortune - 2020-03-20 00:00:00 iCalendar - An Evening with Jimmy Fortune - 2020-03-20 00:00:00