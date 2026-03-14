An Evening with Kelli O'Hara

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"Broadway musical’s undisputed queen." — The New York Times

One of the most beloved leading ladies of Broadway, Kelli O’Hara is a force of nature on stage and screen.

A Tony Award winner with eight nominations, plus Emmy and Grammy nods, O’Hara has appeared in 12 Broadway productions, including her Tony-winning performance in The King and I. Her talent extends beyond Broadway — O’Hara made history as the first artist to seamlessly cross over from Broadway to opera, debuting at the Metropolitan Opera in The Merry Widow alongside Renée Fleming.

For her Blacksburg debut, O’Hara and her trio perform selections from the American songbook.

O'Hara won the 2015 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, along with Grammy, Drama League, and Outer Critics nominations, for her portrayal of Anna Leonowens in The King and I. O’Hara’s other Broadway credits include Kiss Me Kate, The Bridges of Madison County, Nice Work if You Can Get It, South Pacific, The Pajama Game, The Light in the Piazza, Sweet Smell of Success, Follies, Dracula, and Jekyll & Hyde.

O’Hara received an Emmy Award nomination for her portrayal of Katie Bonner in Topic's hit web series, The Accidental Wolf, and can currently be seen on HBO’s The Gilded Age, which was nominated for a SAG award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for season two. Additional film and television credits include Showtime's Master of Sex, 13 Reasons Why, Blue Bloods, All My Children, All the Bright Places, Peter Pan Live!, Sex & The City 2, Martin Scorsese's The Key to Reserva, The Good Fight, N3mbers, and Car Talk.

After her Metropolitan Opera debut in 2015, she returned as Despina in Mozart's Cosi Fan Tutte in 2018. She was last seen at the Metropolitan Opera in the world premiere of Kevin Puts’ The Hours as Laura Brown, which earned a Grammy nomination for Best Opera Recording.

O’Hara is a frequent performer on PBS's live telecasts, the Kennedy Center Honors, and performs often alongside the New York Philharmonic and New York Pops. Along with her two Grammy nominations, her solo albums, Always and Wonder in the World, are available on Ghostlight.

O’Hara recently completed a critically acclaimed limited Broadway engagement of the new musical Days of Wine and Roses, which also garnered rave reviews during its off-Broadway run at the Atlantic Theatre Company. She won the Outer Critics Circle Award and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Musical, in addition to receiving Tony and Drama League nominations for her role. Next spring, O'Hara will return to Broadway with the play Fallen Angels.

Tickets: Category A - $85 | Category B $65 | Category C $40 | Students with ID and youth 18 and under - $10

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